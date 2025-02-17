No myth, just music

Monday, February 17

Jeannie Piersol fronted a number pioneering psychedelic rock bands in the 1960s, including The Great Society. A new compilation from the High Noon label, titled The Nest, celebrates some recently unearthed solo cuts. We’ll hear selections from that collection as well as music from Blood In Her Dreams, the 2024 LP from Shawna Virago.

Tuesday, February 18

Formed in 1979, The Blasters released a series of high-powered and influential albums in the early 1980s that recalled early rock ‘n’ roll while also maintaining and energy that was comparable with the punk rock of the day. The band recently announced an expansive box set for Record Store Day. We’ll hear material from the band’s 2024 release Over There: Live at The Venue London: The Complete Concert, which spotlights an electrifying 1982 show from the band which then featured longtime Los Lobos saxophonist Steve Berlin. We’ll also hear selections from Tex and The Horseheads and from The Record, the debut LP from Los Angeles punk rock legends Fear.

Wednesday, February 19

Welsh musician Andy Fairweather Low began his career in the 1960s with the band Amen Corner. By the 1970s he became an in-demand session musician and sideman, amassing credits with The Who, Richard and Linda Thompson, Eric Clapton and Roger Waters. He continued to release albums under his own name across the decades. The latest of those is The Invisible Bluesman, which we’ll hear music from on this episode along with selections from Medium Raw, the new recording from Early James.

Thursday, February 20

Released in 1989, March was the debut album from singer-songwriter Michael Penn. Notable for the inclusion of the single “No Myth,” the record received critical praise with the single becoming a global hit. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Peter Holsapple’s upcoming release, The Face of 68.

Friday, February 21

Sam Moss was an influential musician from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, who died in 2007. Many who knew him lamented that he had released music in his lifetime. Then, in 2020, musician Chris Stamey discovered recordings Moss had made with Mitch Easter in 1977. Titled Blues Approved, the record was released in 2022. We’ll hear selections from it on this episode as well as music from Roy Buchanan’s 1985 album When a Guitar Plays the Blues.

Saturday, February 22

Released in 2004, More Adventurous was the third album from Los Angeles band Rilo Kiley. We’ll hear music from that effort as well as selections from Bob Mould’s upcoming album Here We Go Crazy.

