Critical thinking and raw muscular power

Monday, February 10

Ron and Russell Mael have been releasing albums since 1972, mostly under the name Sparks. The duo recently announced its 28th album, MAD!, which will be out later this year. We’ll hear the first single from that recording as well as new selections from Charlie Wilks, Manic Street Preachers, and Luther Russell from his latest, Happiness For Beginners.

Tuesday, February 11

Nels Cline, now a longtime member of Wilco, will release his fourth album for the venerable Blue Note label this spring. Titled Consentrik Quartet, the album features Ingrid Laubrock on saxophones, Chris Lightcap on bass and Tom Rainey on drums. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Cock Robin, The Fixx, Lucy Dacus, and Teddy Thompson.

Wednesday, February 12

Although he experienced mainstream success in the 1980s as a pop artist, Bruce Hornsby has resisted remaining in any one musical genre for too long. His 2006 box set Intersections stands as an example of Hornsby’s versatility as he moves between jazz, bluegrass, and pop music while reimagining some of his best-known songs. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode of the show as well as music from The Kinks, Queen Esther, and Los Lobos.

Thursday, February 13

Listen for music from Canadian singer-songwriter Art d’Ecco’s latest, Serene Demon as well as selections from Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s new effort, The Purple Bird, and new material from Sparks, Early James, and Death By Unga Bunga.

Friday, February 14

We’ll mark Valentine’s Day 2025 with selections from Bettye LaVette, Roland Kirk, Nina Simone, Ray Charles, UFO, and Koko Taylor.

Saturday, February 15

Listen for selections from Critical Thinking, the latest by Manic Street Preachers, the first single from Raw Muscular Power, the new release from Death By Unga Bunga, as well as material from Tori Amos, Sparks, DL Rossi and Charlie Wilks.

