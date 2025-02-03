Mantras, muses and the power of zed

Monday, February 3:

Humanhood is the latest release from Canadian band The Weather Station. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode of the show as well as music from Zed For Zulu, the 2019 album from Those Pretty Wrongs, featuring singer-songwriter Luther Russell and Jody Stephens, an original member of the legendary power pop band Big Star.

Tuesday, February 4:

Released in 1979, Squeezing Out Sparks was the fourth album from English singer-songwriter Graham Parker. Met with universal critical acclaim upon its release, the record is notable for songs such as “Local Girls” and “Passion Is No Ordinary Word.” We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Ignorance, the 2021 album from The Weather Station.

Wednesday, February 5:

Released in 1972 Hosianna Mantra is the third album from the experimental band Pool Vuh. Drawing on influences from Western classical music, Asian music and sounds that were in tune with contemporary acts such as Hawkwind and Can, the record is considered the group’s finest hour. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from The Weather Station’s All Of It Was Mine.

Thursday, February 6:

When Phil Collins left Genesis in 1996, remaining members Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks decided that they would carry on with a new vocalist. They eventually invited Scottish musician Ray Wilson to front the band. The result was the album Calling All Stations, a record that was successful in virtually every other market except North America. Soon after, Banks and Rutherford decided to disband Genesis and Wilson embarked on a solo career. In 2001, he released an album titled Unplugged which featured him performing solo acoustic renditions of songs that he’d recorded with Genesis as well as selections from fellow former Genesis vocalists Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins in addition to classic material from the band such as “The Carpet Crawlers.” Re-released in 2002 as Live and Acoustic, it remains a favorite among Wilson’s fans. We’ll hear material from it as well as new music from Charlie Wilks, Lucy Dacus, Craig Finn, and The Waterboys.

Friday, February 7:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature. We’ll hear selections from Critical Thinking, the latest from Welsh band Manic Street Preachers, music from End of the Middle, the new LP from progressive folk musician Richard Dawson. We’ll also hear the latest from Lucy Dacus, Craig Finn, Nels Cline, and Perfume Genius.

Saturday, February 8:

Formed in 1986, the Welsh band Manic Street Preachers released a string of critically acclaimed albums in the 1990s including The Holy Bible (1994) and Everything Must Go (1996) and has maintained a strong relationship with the music press since. Although the band has never been especially popular in the United States, it does hold a small but loyal following. The trio’s latest release is Critical Thinking. We’ll hear music from that effort plus selections from Humanhood, the new release from The Weather Station.

