Music
Strange Currency

Kings, crowns, and echoes

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published December 23, 2024 at 10:05 AM CST

Monday, December 23: 
We celebrate the birthday of multi-instrumentalist Adrian Belew with selections from his solo work, his time as a member of King Crimson, as well as his stints with Frank Zappa, David Bowie, and Talking Heads. We’ll also hear him on recordings from Paul Simon, Laurie Anderson, and Nine Inch Nails.

Tuesday, December 24: 
We’ll hear holiday music from Sufjan Stevens, Jackson Browne, Paul McCartney, and more.

Wednesday, December 25: 
Listen for more holiday favorites on this episode of the show.

Thursday, December 26: 
We’ll hear selections from 12, the latest from White Denim, as well as music from Daikini’s new EP, Radiation.

Friday, December 27: 
Listen for selections from Million Voices Whisper, the new LP by Warren Haynes, plus music from Taj Mahal, Muddy Waters, and more.

Saturday, December 28: 
We’ll hear music from David Lord’s latest release, Forest Standards Vol.4, as well as music from Julia Helene’s Echoes of the Times.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
