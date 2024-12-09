© 2024 KMUW
Music
Strange Currency

One million echoes

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published December 9, 2024 at 10:18 AM CST

Monday, December 9: 
Listen for selections from Echoes of the Times, the new Bob Dylan covers collection from Julia Helene as well as music from Radiation, the latest by Daikini.

Tuesday, December 10: 
We’ll hear music from Rain on the Lens, the 2001 effort from Smog as well as music from Bound, the latest from Luna Honey.

Wednesday, December 11: 
Listen for music from Forest Standards, Vol.4, the latest release from guitarist David Lord as well as selections from Back Home, the debut from Geo-Joe.

Thursday, December 12: 
We’ll hear music from Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly’s latest, Fever Longing Still, as well as selections from 12, the new album from White Denim.

Friday, December 13: 
Listen for selections from Million Voices Whisper, the new release from Gov’t Mule guitarist and vocalist Warren Haynes as well as music from James Cotton’s 100% Cotton. 

Saturday, December 14: 
We’ll hear music from Julia Helene’s Echoes of the Times and from Morpho’s Morpho Season EP.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
