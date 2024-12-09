One million echoes

Monday, December 9:

Listen for selections from Echoes of the Times, the new Bob Dylan covers collection from Julia Helene as well as music from Radiation, the latest by Daikini.

Tuesday, December 10:

We’ll hear music from Rain on the Lens, the 2001 effort from Smog as well as music from Bound, the latest from Luna Honey.

Wednesday, December 11:

Listen for music from Forest Standards, Vol.4, the latest release from guitarist David Lord as well as selections from Back Home, the debut from Geo-Joe.

Thursday, December 12:

We’ll hear music from Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly’s latest, Fever Longing Still, as well as selections from 12, the new album from White Denim.

Friday, December 13:

Listen for selections from Million Voices Whisper, the new release from Gov’t Mule guitarist and vocalist Warren Haynes as well as music from James Cotton’s 100% Cotton.

Saturday, December 14:

We’ll hear music from Julia Helene’s Echoes of the Times and from Morpho’s Morpho Season EP.

