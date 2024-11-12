Ready, set, disintegrate

Monday, November 11:

Witness is the new album from Colorado-based singer-songwriter. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Here’s To Future Days, the 1985 album from Thompson Twins.

Tuesday, November 12:

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and film composer Randy Newman is the subject of a new biography by author Robert Hilburn, A Few Words in Defense of Our Country. We’ll hear music from Newman’s self-titled 1968 album, which features songs later covered by artists such as Judy Collins, Peter Gabriel, UB40, and others, plus versions of Newman compositions from Bonnie Raitt, Etta James, and Irma Thomas. We’ll also hear selections from The Cure’s 1989 album, Disintegration.

Wednesday, November 13:

When Thompson Twins came to an end in 1993, that band’s Tom Bailey and Alannah Currie formed the group Babble, which released two albums in its short life span. We’ll hear from the first of those, 1994’s Stone, as well as selections from the latest by The Cure, Songs of a Lost World.

Thursday, November 14:

After his post-Thompson Twins band Babble dissolved, Tom Bailey formed the band International Observer, which released a series of albums between 2001 and 2018. We’ll hear from the 2007 effort Heard on this episode of the show as well as music from Blue Sunshine, the 1983 release from The Glove, a project featuring Robert Smith of The Cure and Steven Severin of Siouxsie and The Banshees.

Friday, November 15:

Listen for selections from One Guitar Woman the 2024 release from Sue Foley as well as music from Lessons, the latest from Seth James.

Saturday, November 16:

Formed in 1977, Thompson Twins took its name from two detectives featured in the English language version of the Belgian cartoon The Adventures of Tintin. Although the group was a trio during its peak popularity in the United States, early recordings featured sextet and septet versions of the band. We’ll hear the group in the latter formation with selections from the 1982 album Set. We’ll also hear music from The Cure’s latest, Songs of a Lost World.

