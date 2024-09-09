Smoke, bubblegum, and brotherhood

Monday, September 9:

Every Time I Think About You is the latest from The Cactus Blossoms. The Minneapolis, Minnesota duo is known for its vocal harmonies which often recall classic acts such as The Everly Brothers. We’ll hear music from that recording on this episode as well as music from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Soul Asylum.

Tuesday, September 10:

Brothers is the upcoming release from Los Angeles’ Dawes. We’ll hear selections from that as well as music from the thirtieth anniversary edition of Soul Asylum’s Grave Dancers Union.

Wednesday, September 11:

1976 is new boxed set that spotlights the most important year in the life of Ireland’s Thin Lizzy, featuring the two albums the group released that year, Jailbreak and Johnny The Fox, as well as radio sessions, live performances and demos. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as music from Bubblegum XX, a new release that looks back at former Screaming Trees vocalist Mark Lanegan’s landmark debut solo album, Bubblegum.

Thursday, September 12:

Troubadour is the 1976 album from singer-songwriter Dorothy Carter. Carter was already in her forties when she made the album, which was her recorded debut. Notable for her ability to bridge traditional folk music with psychedelic sounds and tinges of the avant garde music, Carter died in 2003, leaving behind just four albums under her own name. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as selections from Mike Keneally’s 2001 album, Wooden Smoke.

Friday, September 13:

We mark Friday The 13th with music from the Jeff Beck Group, Albert King, John Lee Hooker, and more.

Saturday, September 14:

We’ll hear music from Manning Fireworks, the latest from MJ Lenderman, as well as selections from Viva Hinds, the latest from the Spanish band Hinds.