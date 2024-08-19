Percy, Bill, and The Ox

Monday, August 19:

Acoustic Hits is the newly reissued 2001 collection from The Cure featuring acoustic renditions of longtime fan favorites such as “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Why Can’t I Be You?” and others. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from No Name, the latest by Jack White.

Tuesday, August 20:

We celebrate Robert Plant’s birthday with music from his time with Led Zeppelin, his solo career, and his two collaborative releases with Alison Krauss. We’ll also hear him in collaboration with Ralph Stanley and some Plant-inspired music from Lez Zeppelin, The Lovemongers, and more.

Wednesday, August 21:

Released in 1976, Presence is the seventh and penultimate studio recording from Led Zeppelin. Vocalist Robert Plant had been serious injured in a career accident the year before and sang his parts from a wheelchair and in subsequent years has said that the sessions caused him to revaluate the importance of the band in his life. The album became the quartet’s slowest-selling release and failed to spawn significant singles. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode of the show as well as music from Plant’s 1993 album Fate of Nations, which features his version of Tim Hardin’s folk classic “If I Were A Carpenter” as well as “I Believe,” Plant’s tribute to his son, Karac, who died in 1977 at age five.

Thursday, August 22:

First released in 2018, the album Bill, from Nashville’s Friendship Commanders, was recorded in Chicago by Steve Albini. The duo has re-released the album in 2024 spotlighting Albini’s mixes of the 13 songs on the LP. We’ll hear selections from that as well as music from Albini’s final album with his band, Shellac, 2024’s To All Trains.

Friday, August 23:

Listen for music from Extreme Heat, the new recording from Bloodest Saxophone featuring Crystal Thomas, as well as music from John Mayall’s 2022 LP, The Sun Is Shining Down.

Saturday, August 24:

Known as “The Ox” and “Thunderfingers” for his formidable physical presence as well as his musical prowess, Who bassist John Entwistle five solo albums between 1971 and 1981, including Mad Dog (1975) and Rigor Mortis Sets In (1973). All of those records are collected in a new boxed set, The Ox Box. We’ll hear selections from Entwistle’s solo recordings as well as music from Live at Leeds, the classic 1970 recording from The Who.

