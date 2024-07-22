Celebrating Al Di Meola, living a quiet life

Monday, July 22:

We celebrate the birthday of legendary guitarist Al Di Meola with selections from throughout his career.

Tuesday, July 23:

The Great American Bar scene is the new release from singer-songwriter Zach Bryan. Listen for music from that release as well as selections from Paint a Room from Chris Cohen.

Wednesday, July 24:

When I’m Called is the fifth album from Southern Americana singer-songwriter Jake Xerxes Fussell. We’ll hear selections from it on this episode of the show as well as music from Jackson Browne’s sophomore album, 1973’s For Everyman.

Thursday, July 25:

We’ll hear music from Notes From a Quiet Life, the latest from Washed Out, as well as music from Linda Thompson’s Proxy Music.

Friday, July 26:

We’ll hear selections from Black Country Communion, Magic Sam, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds.

Saturday, July 27:

We welcome special guest Peter Jesperson on this episode of Strange Currency. Jesperson’s 2023 memoir Euphoric Recall: A Half Century as a Music Fan, Producer, DJ, Record Executive, and Tastemaker explores several facets of his career, including his time managing The Replacements and his work at both Twin/Tone and New West Records. Jesperson discusses music from Tim Easton, Slim Dunlap, Bob Dylan, Soul Asylum, and Minor Premiers.