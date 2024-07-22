© 2024 KMUW
Celebrating Al Di Meola, living a quiet life

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 22, 2024 at 9:51 AM CDT

Monday, July 22: 
We celebrate the birthday of legendary guitarist Al Di Meola with selections from throughout his career.

Tuesday, July 23: 
The Great American Bar scene is the new release from singer-songwriter Zach Bryan. Listen for music from that release as well as selections from Paint a Room from Chris Cohen.

Wednesday, July 24: 
When I’m Called is the fifth album from Southern Americana singer-songwriter Jake Xerxes Fussell. We’ll hear selections from it on this episode of the show as well as music from Jackson Browne’s sophomore album, 1973’s For Everyman.

Thursday, July 25: 
We’ll hear music from Notes From a Quiet Life, the latest from Washed Out, as well as music from Linda Thompson’s Proxy Music.

Friday, July 26: 
We’ll hear selections from Black Country Communion, Magic Sam, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds.

Saturday, July 27: 
We welcome special guest Peter Jesperson on this episode of Strange Currency. Jesperson’s 2023 memoir Euphoric Recall: A Half Century as a Music Fan, Producer, DJ, Record Executive, and Tastemaker explores several facets of his career, including his time managing The Replacements and his work at both Twin/Tone and New West Records. Jesperson discusses music from Tim Easton, Slim Dunlap, Bob Dylan, Soul Asylum, and Minor Premiers.

Strange Currency music
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
