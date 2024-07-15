© 2024 KMUW
Stayed tuned to KMUW for updates from NPR and how you can get the latest developments on the Republication National Convention.
Music
Strange Currency

Symphonies, bellyaches, and a birthday celebration for Linda Ronstadt

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Monday, July 15: 
We celebrate the birthday of American vocalist Linda Ronstadt with selections from throughout her career as well as some of the music that inspired her.   

Tuesday, July 16: 
Listen for music from the latest release by Guided By Voices, Strut of Kings, as well as selection from the upcoming album by Mercury Rev, Born Horses. 

Wednesday, July 17: 
We’ll hear from the new recording by Sour Widows, Revival of a Friend, as well as music from Kate Nash’s latest, 9 Sad Symphonies.

Thursday, July 18: 
Listen for music from Love Changes Everything by Dirty Three and music from Pills ‘N’ Thrills and Bellyaches by Happy Mondays.

Friday, July 19: 
We’ll hear music from Temple of Blues: Influences and Friends, the new release from Cactus as well as selections from Joanne Shaw Taylor’s Heavy Soul. 

Saturday, July 20: 
Listen for selections from the latest by Cassandra Jenkins, My Light, My Destroyer, and music from Blue Raspberry, the 2024 album by Katy Kirby.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
