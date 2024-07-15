Symphonies, bellyaches, and a birthday celebration for Linda Ronstadt

Monday, July 15:

We celebrate the birthday of American vocalist Linda Ronstadt with selections from throughout her career as well as some of the music that inspired her.

Tuesday, July 16:

Listen for music from the latest release by Guided By Voices, Strut of Kings, as well as selection from the upcoming album by Mercury Rev, Born Horses.

Wednesday, July 17:

We’ll hear from the new recording by Sour Widows, Revival of a Friend, as well as music from Kate Nash’s latest, 9 Sad Symphonies.

Thursday, July 18:

Listen for music from Love Changes Everything by Dirty Three and music from Pills ‘N’ Thrills and Bellyaches by Happy Mondays.

Friday, July 19:

We’ll hear music from Temple of Blues: Influences and Friends, the new release from Cactus as well as selections from Joanne Shaw Taylor’s Heavy Soul.

Saturday, July 20:

Listen for selections from the latest by Cassandra Jenkins, My Light, My Destroyer, and music from Blue Raspberry, the 2024 album by Katy Kirby.