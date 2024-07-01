Proxy & elsewhere

Monday, July 1:

We’ll hear new music from The Cactus Blossoms, Jon Regen, Lake Street Dive and Toyah with Robert Fripp.

Tuesday, July 2:

Hailed as one of the greatest voices of her generation, veteran English vocalist Linda Thompson suffers from a neurological condition that has left her unable to sing. Still, she felt the need to write new songs. Aided by her son Teddy, she assembled a series of tunes and called upon close friends and family for her new LP, Proxy Music. The record features performances from daughter Kami Thompson, Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright, John Grant, and ex-husband Richard Thompson. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as material from Shoot Out the Lights, the sixth and final album from Richard and Linda Thompson. Released in 1982 as the pair’s marriage was dissolving, it became the best-selling release they made together and helped launch Richard Thompson’s successful solo career.

Wednesday, July 3:

In July 1968, Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention performed at the legendary Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood. Zappa recorded the evening for a possible live album, although that project never materialized. Now issued as Whisky a Go Go, 1968, the performances from that evening reveal that Zappa and band were in fine form, drawing upon their already rich body of work, improvising, and reaching for material familiar to mainstream audiences (“God Bless America,” “My Boyfriend’s Back”). We’ll hear selections from that recording on this episode as well as music from Psychic Temple’s Doggie Paddlin’ Thru The Cosmic Consciousness.

Thursday, July 4:

Listen for Independence Day selections from Frank Zappa, Prince, Yes, Living Colour, and Joe Henry featuring Ornette Coleman.

Friday, July 5:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Jon Regen, Cassandra Jenkins, Lake Street Dive, and Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention.

Saturday, July 6:

A founding member of the critically acclaimed band Television, Tom Verlaine released a series of solo albums between 1979 and 1984 which were collected in a box set earlier this year called Souvenir From a Dream: The Tom Verlaine Albums (1979-1984). We’ll hear selections from that set, including material from the 1981 release, Dreamtime, as well as music from Hope Against Hope by Band of Susans.