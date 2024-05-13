Remembering Steve Albini, Celebrating Wonder, Fripp, Eno, and Taj Mahal

Monday, May 13:

We celebrate Stevie Wonder’s birthday with selections from throughout his career as well as selections from artists such as Gary Clark Jr., Chaka Khan, and Jeff Beck.

Tuesday, May 14:

We’ll remember Chicago-based musician and recording engineer Steve Albini, who passed on May 7 at the age of 61. Although he preferred to think of himself as an engineer rather than a producer, he received production credits on many albums, including Nirvana’s 1993 album In Utero. In addition to recording bands such as Pixies, Manic Street Preachers, Low, and working with Robert Plant and Jimmy Page on their 1998 album Walking Into Clarksdale, he recorded and released albums with the bands Big Black and Shellac. Shellac’s latest album, To All Trains, which will be released on May 17. Albini had been planning to tour with that act at the time of his death. We’ll hear music from many of the releases Albini worked on including music from Pixies, PJ Harvey, Jesus Lizard, The Breeders, and more.

Wednesday, May 15:

It’s the birthday of musician and producer Brian Eno. We’ll mark the occasion with selections from his work as a solo artist, as a collaborator with artists such as Daniel Lanois and Robert Fripp and hear selections from records he’s produced for U2 and others.

Thursday, May 16:

King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp turns 78 today. We’ll hear music from a variety of projects that Fripp has been involved with in his career, including selections from Daryl Hall, David Bowie, and others.

Friday, May 17:

We celebrate the birthday of musician Taj Mahal with selections from throughout his career as well as music from Tedeschi Trucks Band, Leftover Salmon and more.

Saturday, May 18:

Listen for selections from St. Vincent’s latest, All Born Screaming as well as music from Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Unwed Sailor, and selections from the group’s latest, Underwater Over There.