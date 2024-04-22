Finding our way

Monday, April 22:

We'll remember Richard "Dickey" Betts, co-founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, who passed away April 18 at the age of 80. Betts wrote the Allman Brothers Band song, "Ramblin' Man," which appeared on the 1973 album Brothers and Sisters, the first recording from the group to not to feature co-founder Duane Allman, who passed in 1971. We'll hear music from the Allman Brothers Band and from Betts' solo career and as leader of the country and roots outfit Great Southern.

Tuesday, April 23:

Listen for selections from Talking Heads, Lyle Lovett, Bob Mould, Bonnie Raitt, and Nick Drake.

Wednesday, April 24:

We’ll hear selections from All Born Screaming, the latest from St. Vincent, as well as music from Bleed Out, the action film-inspired release from The Mountain Goats. Plus: Built To Spill, Maria Elena Silva, and Jennifer Warnes from her tribute to Leonard Cohen, Famous Blue Raincoat.

Thursday, April 25:

We’ll hear selections from Thin Lizzy’s Black Rose: A Rock Legend, plus music from Go Indigo, Charlie Parr, ‘Til Tuesday, and Rudy Love & The Encore.

Friday, April 26:

Released in 1974, Bridge of Sighs became the breakthrough release for British guitarist Robin Trower. The record is the subject of a new deluxe reissue. We’ll hear music from the original album as well as selections from Chris Smither, Koko Taylor, Kira Small, and Arbuckle & Long.

Saturday, April 27:

Listen for music from Vic Chesnutt, Tim Easton, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Cat Power, The War on Drugs, and King Crimson.

