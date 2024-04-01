Evolutions, recollections, and a buffalo stance

Monday, April 1:

We mark the first of April with songs about all manner of fools with selections from Led Zeppelin, Shakey Graves, the Grateful Dead, Patti Smith, and Percy Sledge.

Tuesday, April 2:

Listen for music from singer-songwriter Dori Freeman’s latest, Do You Recall, plus music from Aaron Lee Tasjan’s upcoming release, Stellar Evolution.

Wednesday, April 3:

Happiness Bastards is the first album of original material in more than a decade from The Black Crowes. We’ll hear selections from that as well as material from Berry, The Mountain Goats and new music from Blitzen Trapper.

Thursday, April 4:

Listen for selections from Valerie June, Amythyst Kiah, Brave Boy, Tim Easton, and Arooj Aftab.

Friday, April 5:

It’s Our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Lake Street Dive, Brave Boy, Chris Smither, Old ‘97’s Arbuckle & Long and a new take on a Neneh Cherry.

Saturday, April 6:

We’ll hear selections from Adrienne Lenker’s new LP, Bright Future, plus new music from Leslie Mendelson, Rosali, and from Chris Smither’s upcoming release, All About the Bones.