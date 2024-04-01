© 2024 KMUW
Music
Strange Currency

Evolutions, recollections, and a buffalo stance

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 1, 2024 at 10:04 AM CDT

Monday, April 1: 
We mark the first of April with songs about all manner of fools with selections from Led Zeppelin, Shakey Graves, the Grateful Dead, Patti Smith, and Percy Sledge.

Tuesday, April 2: 
Listen for music from singer-songwriter Dori Freeman’s latest, Do You Recall, plus music from Aaron Lee Tasjan’s upcoming release, Stellar Evolution.

Wednesday, April 3: 
Happiness Bastards is the first album of original material in more than a decade from The Black Crowes. We’ll hear selections from that as well as material from Berry, The Mountain Goats and new music from Blitzen Trapper.

Thursday, April 4: 
Listen for selections from Valerie June, Amythyst Kiah, Brave Boy, Tim Easton, and Arooj Aftab.

Friday, April 5: 
It’s Our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Lake Street Dive, Brave Boy, Chris Smither, Old ‘97’s Arbuckle & Long and a new take on a Neneh Cherry.

Saturday, April 6: 
We’ll hear selections from Adrienne Lenker’s new LP, Bright Future, plus new music from Leslie Mendelson, Rosali, and from Chris Smither’s upcoming release, All About the Bones.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
