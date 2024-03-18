A Bill Frisell birthday celebration, a new season, and new Nick Cave

Monday, March 18:

We celebrate the birthday of guitarist Bill Frisell with selections from his solo career as well as collaborations with Bonnie Raitt, Petra Haden, Rickie Lee Jones, Earth, Mary Halvorsen, and Vic Chesnutt.

Tuesday, March 19:

We’ll celebrate the arrival of Spring with selections from Simon & Garfunkel, Allison Russell, Nina Simone, and Talking Heads.

Wednesday, March 20:

We’ll hear selections from Keeper of the Shepherd, the recent release from singer-songwriter Hannah Frances as well as selections from Norah Jones’ latest, Visions. Plus new music from Charlie Parr, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, and Phosphorescent.

Thursday, March 21:

Wanderlust is the new release from Elexa Dawson & Stanley Hotel, we’ll hear music from that as well as music from Adrian Sutherland’s new album, Precious Diamonds.

Friday, March 22:

Listen for selections from Taj Mahal’s new release, Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa as well as selections from Downchild Blues Band, John Lee Hooker, Sue Foley, and Sam Cooke.

Saturday, March 23:

The Collective is the new release from Kim Gordon. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Faye Webster’s Underdressed at the Symphony.