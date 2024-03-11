Milk, clouds, and a trip to Japan

Monday, March 11:

Listen for selections from Saint Cloud, the 2020 album from Waxahatchee as well as new music from Rachel Brooke, Old ‘97’s, St. Vincent and Charlie Parr.

Tuesday, March 12:

We’ll hear music from Speak to Me, the latest from acclaimed guitarist Julian Lage plus selections from LaBelle, The Pointer Sisters, and Brave Boy.

Wednesday, March 13:

Listen for selections from Faye Webster’s latest, Underdressed at the Symphony as well as music from The Avett Brothers, Norah Jones and selections from the Cocteau Twins Milk & Kisses LP.

Thursday, March 14:

Japanese psych-folk band is the subject of a new reissue campaign from Chicago’s Drag City records. We’ll hear music from the band’s 1992 self-titled debut on this episode as well as songs from Rat Saw God, the acclaimed 2023 effort from the band Wednesday.

Friday, March 15:

Listen for new music from Taj Mahal, Walter Trout, and Joanne Shaw Taylor plus classics from Fleetwood Mac, Gary Moore, and Roy Buchanan.

Saturday, March 16:

We’ll hear selections from the 1973 self-titled debut from Betty Davis, which features guest appearances from members of Journey, Jefferson Starship, and funk legend Larry Graham. Plus selections from The World of Captain Beefheart from Nona Hendryx and Gary Lucas.