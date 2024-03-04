Millionaires, shuffling feet, and David Gilmour’s birthday

Monday, March 4:

We’ll hear music from God Shuffled His Feet, the 1993 release from Canada’s Crash Test Dummies as well as featured music from Faye Webster and Waxahatchee. Plus selections from Charlie Parr, Old 97’s, and Phil Ochs.

Tuesday, March 5:

Listen for selections from Faye Webster’s 2019 album Atlanta Millionaires Club as well as music from Waxahatchee’s Saint Cloud release. Plus songs from Norah Jones, Lucy Dacus, and Fountains of Wayne.

Wednesday, March 6:

We celebrate the birthday of Pink Floyd guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour. Gilmour was invited to join Pink Floyd in late 1967 as a replacement for his childhood friend Syd Barrett, who was suffering from mental health issues. Gilmour has remained a central figure in the band ever since. We’ll hear music from his time with Pink Floyd, selections from his solo career, and collaborations with Paul McCartney, Pete Townshend, Kate Bush, and B.B. King.

Thursday, March 7:

Listen for selections from Faye Webster’s latest release, Underdressed at the Symphony plus new music from Tim Easton, Tami Neilson with Nicky Diamonds, and Chris Smither.

Friday, March 8:

We’ll hear selections from Son House, Big Mama Thornton, Koko Taylor, and Johnny Winter.

Saturday, March 9:

Listen for music from Brittany Howard’s latest, What Now as well as music from Vampire Weekend, Pearl Jam, Kim Gordon, and Old 97’s.