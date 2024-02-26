Monday, February 26:

Listen for music from Katy Kirby’s 2024 album Blue Raspberry and from Adrian Sutherland’s upcoming LP Precious Diamonds.

Tuesday, February 27:

We’ll hear music from Wayne Gottstine’s 2023 release, Fallen, and selections from Mercy Bell’s self-titled album.

Wednesday, February 28:

Listen for music from Tracy Chapman’s self-titled 1987 debut as well as music from Robin Macy, Sarah Jarosz, The Smile, and Elton John.

Thursday, February 29:

We’ll hear selections from John Hiatt’s 1987 album Bring the Family, featuring Jim Keltner, Ry Cooder and Nick Lowe, as well as David Crosby’s 1993 release, Thousand Roads.

Friday, March 1:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Faye Webster, Waxahatchee, Norah Jones, and Kim Gordon.

Saturday, March 2:

Underdressed at the Symphony is the new release from singer-songwriter Faye Webster. We’ll hear selections from that recording on this episode as well as music from L’ Rain’s I Killed Your Dog.