Music
Strange Currency

Underdressed at the symphony

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 26, 2024 at 9:22 AM CST

Monday, February 26: 
Listen for music from Katy Kirby’s 2024 album Blue Raspberry and from Adrian Sutherland’s upcoming LP Precious Diamonds. 

Tuesday, February 27: 
We’ll hear music from Wayne Gottstine’s 2023 release, Fallen, and selections from Mercy Bell’s self-titled album.

Wednesday, February 28: 
Listen for music from Tracy Chapman’s self-titled 1987 debut as well as music from Robin Macy, Sarah Jarosz, The Smile, and Elton John.

Thursday, February 29: 
We’ll hear selections from John Hiatt’s 1987 album Bring the Family, featuring Jim Keltner, Ry Cooder and Nick Lowe, as well as David Crosby’s 1993 release, Thousand Roads. 

Friday, March 1: 
It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Faye Webster, Waxahatchee, Norah Jones, and Kim Gordon.

Saturday, March 2: 
Underdressed at the Symphony is the new release from singer-songwriter Faye Webster. We’ll hear selections from that recording on this episode as well as music from L’ Rain’s I Killed Your Dog.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
