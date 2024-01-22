© 2024 KMUW
Music
Strange Currency

New music from Sarah Jarosz, Katy Kirby, and Hurray For The Riff Raff

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 22, 2024 at 9:37 AM CST

Monday, January 22: 
We’ll hear music from Katy Kirby’s upcoming record, Blue Raspberry, as well as selections from Wayne Gottstine, Social Cinema, Maria Elena Silva, and Sunny War.

Tuesday, January 23: 
We look back at some of the best local and regional releases of 2023 with selections from The Cavves, Social Cinema, Jeremiah Foundation, and Emily Judson. Plus: Music by Dios Mofos, Nina Simone, and The Beatles.

Wednesday, January 24: 
We’ll hear a classic from late singer-songwriter Vic Chesnutt’s At The Cut, plus songs from Jon Regen, Haymakers, Robbie Robertston, and more.

Thursday, January 25: 
Listen for Best of 2023 music from Mitski, Sufjan Stevens, Bob Dylan, and M. Ward. Plus new selections from Hurray For The Riff Raff, Katy Kirby, and Superchunk’s version of a classic from The Cure.

Friday, January 26: 
We’ll hear new music from Danielle Nicole as well as selections from Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations’ Live at the Shamrock Lounge. 

Saturday, January 27: 
Listen for new music from Katy Kirby, Sarah Jarosz, and a new collaboration between singer-songwriters Parker Millsap & Robert Ellis, plus Guided By Voices, Sam & Dave, and Fanny.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
