New music from Sarah Jarosz, Katy Kirby, and Hurray For The Riff Raff

Monday, January 22:

We’ll hear music from Katy Kirby’s upcoming record, Blue Raspberry, as well as selections from Wayne Gottstine, Social Cinema, Maria Elena Silva, and Sunny War.

Tuesday, January 23:

We look back at some of the best local and regional releases of 2023 with selections from The Cavves, Social Cinema, Jeremiah Foundation, and Emily Judson. Plus: Music by Dios Mofos, Nina Simone, and The Beatles.

Wednesday, January 24:

We’ll hear a classic from late singer-songwriter Vic Chesnutt’s At The Cut, plus songs from Jon Regen, Haymakers, Robbie Robertston, and more.

Thursday, January 25:

Listen for Best of 2023 music from Mitski, Sufjan Stevens, Bob Dylan, and M. Ward. Plus new selections from Hurray For The Riff Raff, Katy Kirby, and Superchunk’s version of a classic from The Cure.

Friday, January 26:

We’ll hear new music from Danielle Nicole as well as selections from Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations’ Live at the Shamrock Lounge.

Saturday, January 27:

Listen for new music from Katy Kirby, Sarah Jarosz, and a new collaboration between singer-songwriters Parker Millsap & Robert Ellis, plus Guided By Voices, Sam & Dave, and Fanny.