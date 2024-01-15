Kansas music and a reason to relax

Monday, January 15:

We mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with selections from Lambchop, Odetta, Jackson Browne, Old Crow Medicine Show and Mavis Staples.

Tuesday, January 16:

We’ll look back on some of the best local and regional releases of 2023 with selections from Harrison Steele, Emily Judson, Sometimes on Sunday, and The Cavves. Plus Trevor Horn’s take on a Frankie Goes To Hollywood classic featuring Toyah and Robert Fripp (King Crimson), The Psychedelic Furs, Mike Keneally, and Drive-By Truckers.

Wednesday, January 17:

Listen for selections from Friendship Commanders, Eleven, Team Tremolo, Bahamas and Big Thief.

Thursday, January 18:

We’ll hear selections from Sinead O’ Connor, Rudy Love & The Encore, R.E.M., and The Psychedelic Furs.

Friday, January 19:

Listen for selections from Live at The Shamrock Lounge from Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, plus music from John Lee Hooker, Koko Taylor, and Bob Dylan.

Saturday, January 20:

We’ll hear music from Chris Stamey’s acclaimed 2023 album The Great Escape as well as selections from Cat Power, Lucy Dacus, Grace Jones, and Yo La Tengo.