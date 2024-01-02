© 2024 KMUW
Music
Strange Currency

Strange Currency's Best Local/Regional Music of 2023

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 2, 2024 at 2:47 PM CST

Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best local and regional music of 2023.

Click the links below to listen on the streaming platform of your choice.

Best Local/Regional Albums: 
Tie:
1. Settle Down In A Guest Bedroom—The Cavves/Fallen—Wayne Gottstine
2.It’s Nice to Meet You: Singles Collection—Social Cinema
3. Muse of the Month—Old Man Creaky Bones
4. 100 Years of Hank—Haymakers
5. Live at The Shamrock Lounge—Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations
6. Conjured Light—Team Tremolo
7. Riverside—Emily Judson Band
8. King of the Plains—Jesse Jack Sample
9. Stories We Tell Ourselves—Sometimes on Sunday
10. The Stringhounds—The Stringhounds

Local Regional EPs: 

1. The Beauty of Burdens—Rudy Love & The Encore
2. This Time Around—Keo & Them
3. Stay Numb—Social Cinema
4. Logos—Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy
5. Touchless—Remains to Be Seen
6. Songs For the Boiler Room—Trent Gaddie/Jordan Butler
7. Music from Seeking a Scientist—The Coma Calling
8. Chroma Crawl—Helen Kelter Skelter
9. Pequod—Sky Village
10. 5000—Surf Machine

Local/Regional Singles:
Tie:
1. “Seven Nation Army/Sweet Dreams”—Rudy Love & The Encore (feat. Elise Trouw)/ “Money Grooves”—Keo & Them
2. “Temperance Reel/Kentucky Mandolin”—Pretend Friend
3. “Lovers To Friends”—Scott Allan Knost
4. “Complex Savior”—Milkwave
5. “Take You Away”—Brave Boy
6. “It’s Hard on the Heart”—Sunshine Trucking/The Oklahoma Tooth Fairy
7. “Worms”—Ichabod
8. “Sweet Sisters”—Elexa Dawson/Stanley Hotel
9. “Burning Desire”—Harrison Steele
10.“Time Traveler”—Jeremiah Foundation

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
