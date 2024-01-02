Strange Currency's Best Archival/Reissues of 2023

Click the links below to listen on the streaming platform of your choice.

1. Tim (Let It Bleed Edition)—The Replacements

2. Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions 1996-1997: The Bootleg Series, Vol.17—Bob Dylan

3. Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert—Cat Power

4. All Over You (25th anniversary edition)—Lazy Lester

5. Some Kinda Love: Performing The Music of The Velvet Underground—The Feelies

6. I’m Still Waiting—Acetone

7. Howling Book—Eleven

8. The Complete Dirty South—Drive-By Truckers

9. Southeastern—Jason Isbell

10. Live in Brooklyn 2011—Sonic Youth