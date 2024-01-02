Strange Currency's Best Archival/Reissues of 2023
Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best archival releases and reissues of 2023.
1. Tim (Let It Bleed Edition)—The Replacements
2. Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions 1996-1997: The Bootleg Series, Vol.17—Bob Dylan
3. Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert—Cat Power
4. All Over You (25th anniversary edition)—Lazy Lester
5. Some Kinda Love: Performing The Music of The Velvet Underground—The Feelies
6. I’m Still Waiting—Acetone
7. Howling Book—Eleven
8. The Complete Dirty South—Drive-By Truckers
9. Southeastern—Jason Isbell
10. Live in Brooklyn 2011—Sonic Youth