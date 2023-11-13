Monday, November 13:

Live at the Shamrock Lounge is the latest release from Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations. We’ll hear selections from that as well as music from This Time Around, the latest from Keo & Them.



Tuesday, November 14:

Lost at Sea is the new release from Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shifflett. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Kara Jackson’s Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?



Wednesday, November 15:

We’ll hear music from the 1991 self-titled album from The Jerry Garcia Band which features material written or originally recorded by artists such as Los Lobos, Bob Dylan, Smokey Robinson, and The Band. Plus: Selections from Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert.



Thursday, November 16:

It’s Nice to Meet You: Singles Collection is the new full-length release from Social Cinema. Look for music from that as well as selections from Mitski, Guided By Voices, Soul Asylum, and Keo & Them.



Friday, November 17:

Listen for selections from 100 Years of Hank by Haymakers and from Live at the Shamrock Lounge from Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations.

Saturday, November 18:

We’ll hear music from former Replacements guitarist Slim Dunlap’s 1993 solo debut, The Old New Me, plus music from the newly reissued compilation The Beatles 1967-1970.