Music for Halloween and celebrating 100 years of Hank Williams

Monday, October 30:

Listen for selections from Tim (Let It Bleed Edition), the latest box set from The Replacements. The collection provides a fresh mix to the group’s 1985 album Tim and features a full live set from Chicago in early 1986. Plus: Music from Micky Dolenz’s new R.E.M. tribute EP and selections from Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Charlie Watts.

Tuesday, October 31:

We mark Halloween with music from Iron Butterfly, Oingo Boingo, Primus, The Who, and Roky Erickson.

Wednesday, November 1:

Joyful Sky is the latest release from British guitar legend Robin Trower. We’ll hear music from it as well as selections from 100 Years of Hank, the new release from Haymakers.

Thursday, November 2:

Ohio-based band Guided By Voices recently announced its third LP of 2023, Nowhere to Go But Up. It’s the band’s 39thalbum overall. We’ll hear the record’s first single as well as selections from Cat Power, Robin Trower, and Sufjan Stevens.

Friday, November 3:

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from new releases by Frank Zappa, Guided By Voices, Robin Trower, Haymakers, and more.

Saturday, November 4:

Released in 1974, Bridge of Sighs is British guitarist Robin Trower’s best-known album. We’ll hear music it from it on this episode as well as selections from Cat Power’s 2006 effort, The Greatest.