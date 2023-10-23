© 2023 KMUW
Strange Currency

Trouble is

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 23, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT

Monday, October 23: 
We’ll hear selections from Hackney Diamonds, the latest Rolling Stones release, as well as music from Tim (Let It Bleed Edition), the 2023 box set from The Replacements, featuring a new mix of the band’s 1985 major label debut, Tim.

Tuesday, October 24: 
Listen for selections from organ master Jimmy Smith’s 1966 album Hoochie Cooche Man and from Waconda Flyer, one of two new releases from Wichita’s Haymakers.

Wednesday, October 25: 
Javelin is the new critically-acclaimed effort from Sufjan Stevens. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from The Beauty of Burdens by Rudy Love & The Encore.

Thursday, October 26: 
Listen for music from Alanna Royale’s latest, Trouble Is, plus GA-20’s Live In Loveland LP.

Friday, October 27: 
We’ll hear music from My Getaway, the 2020 release by Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations plus music from Lazy Lester, Etta James, and Bobby “Blue” Bland.

Saturday, October 28: 
Listen for an interview with singer Alanna Royale as well as music from Monophonics, The Jerry Hahn Brotherhood, and more.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency.
