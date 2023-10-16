© 2023 KMUW
Music
Strange Currency

Cat Power sings Dylan, The Feelies sing the Velvet Underground

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 16, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT

Monday, October 16: 
We’ll hear selections from the upcoming live release by Cat Power, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert plus selections from the latest by Sufjan Stevens, Javelin.

Tuesday, October 17: 
Some Kind of Love: Performing the Music of the Velvet Underground is the new release from New Jersey’s The Feelies and as the title promises it finds the group covering a range of their favorites from the Velvet Underground. We’ll selections from that as well as music from Al Green, The Replacements, and Elk City.

Wednesday, October 18: 
Listen for selections from Waconda Flyer, the latest from Haymakers, plus selections from the classic Rolling Stones album Exile on Main Street. 

Thursday, October 19: 
Listen for selections from the recent Rumours (Live) release from Fleetwood Mac plus selections from Brave Boy, Friendship Commanders, Sometimes on Sunday, and Social Cinema.

Friday, October 20: 
Grandpaboy is the alter-ego of former Replacements frontman Paul Westerberg. In 2003, he recorded a blues-based album under that name titled Dead Man Shake. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from John Lee Hooker, Haymakers, the Rolling Stones, and more.

Saturday, October 21: 
Listen for music from Love You Live, the late ‘70s in-concert recording from the Rolling Stones, as well as music from Sonic Youth, Cat Power, Bob Dylan, and The Clientele.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
