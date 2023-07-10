© 2023 KMUW
Music
Strange Currency

Home again

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 10, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT

Monday, July 10

Fallen is the new release from Wayne Gottstine and features electric versions songs that he first recorded with Split Lip Rayfield as acoustic numbers. We’ll hear music from that record as well as from Split Lip’s Never Make It Home. 

Tuesday, July 11 

If We’d Stayed Alive is the first album in over two decades from Minneapolis, Minnesota’s 12 Rods. We’ll hear selections from that as well as music from Jon Regen’s new LP, Satisfied Mind. 

Wednesday, July 12 

We’ll hear selections from Day of the Doug, the latest from Son Volt and Weathervanes from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Thursday, July 13 

Orpheus Descending is the new release from John Mellencamp; we’ll hear selections from it as well as music from Jon Regen’s brand-new effort, Satisfied Mind. 

Friday, July 14 

We’ll hear music from Death Wish Blues, the new collaborative effort from Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton as well as selections from Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Gary Moore, and Taj Mahal.

Saturday, July 15

We’ll hear live music from the Grateful Dead, captured live at RFK Stadium in Washington, DC in June 1973 plus music from a newly released 1982 live recording from the Jerry Garcia Band.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
