© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Strange Currency

Satisfied minds and higher ground

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 3, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT

Monday, July 3

Supernatural Thing is the new release from M. Ward; we’ll hear music from it as well as selections from Jon Regen’s Satisfied Mind. 

Tuesday, July 4: 

Listen for music from Curtis Mayfield, Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers and more.

Wednesday, July 5

We’ll hear music from It All Goes Up, the upcoming record from St. Louis-based musician Beth Bombara plus Gov’t Mule’s Peace… Like a River. 

Thursday, July 6 

Fallen is the new release from Wayne Gottstine. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, and July featured artists Jon Regen and M. Ward.

Friday, July 7

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from M. Ward, Jon Regen, Matt Rollings (Lyle Lovett, Willie Nelson), Guided By Voices, and the Grateful Dead.

Saturday, July 8

We’ll hear music from Jon Regen’s LP Higher Ground as well as music from M.Ward’s Hold Time plus Rufus Wainwright, S.G. Goodman, Low Cut Connie, and Rodney Crowell.

Tags
Strange Currency music
Stay Connected
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin