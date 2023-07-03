Satisfied minds and higher ground

Monday, July 3

Supernatural Thing is the new release from M. Ward; we’ll hear music from it as well as selections from Jon Regen’s Satisfied Mind.

Tuesday, July 4:

Listen for music from Curtis Mayfield, Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers and more.

Wednesday, July 5

We’ll hear music from It All Goes Up, the upcoming record from St. Louis-based musician Beth Bombara plus Gov’t Mule’s Peace… Like a River.

Thursday, July 6

Fallen is the new release from Wayne Gottstine. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, and July featured artists Jon Regen and M. Ward.

Friday, July 7

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from M. Ward, Jon Regen, Matt Rollings (Lyle Lovett, Willie Nelson), Guided By Voices, and the Grateful Dead.

Saturday, July 8

We’ll hear music from Jon Regen’s LP Higher Ground as well as music from M.Ward’s Hold Time plus Rufus Wainwright, S.G. Goodman, Low Cut Connie, and Rodney Crowell.