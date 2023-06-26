© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Strange Currency

Dark side of the cowboy

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT

Monday, June 26 

Weathervanes is the new release from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, we’ll hear selections from it as well as music from J Hacha de Zola’s Without a Tribe. 

Tuesday, June 27 

Listen for music from Gov’t Mule’s Dark Side of the Mule (featuring covers of classic Pink Floyd songs) as well as selections from Art Dealers, the new effort from Low Cut Connie, due later this year.

Wednesday, June 28

Fallen is the new release from Wayne Gottstine. The records features songs he first recorded in an acoustic setting with Split Lip Rayfield. The new electrified versions give a new flair to these classic songs. We’ll hear from that release as well as music from Peace… Like a River, the latest from Gov’t Mule.

Thursday, June 29 

Listen for selections from Wronger, the debut LP from Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire as well as music from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s Weathervanes.

Friday, June 30 

We’ll hear music from Outside the Lines from Misty Blues as well as selections from Gary Moore’s Cold Black Night (Live at VH1). 

Saturday, July 1 

We’ll preview our July featured artists M. Ward and Jon Regen.

Tags
Strange Currency music
Stay Connected
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin