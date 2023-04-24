© 2023 KMUW
Strange Currency

Graham Nash's 'Now'

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT
strange_currency.png

Monday, April 24

Now is the new album from music legend Graham Nash. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as songs from Early James, Norah Jones, and the first single from Gov’t Mule’s upcoming LP, Peace…Like A River. 

Tuesday, April 25

We’ll hear music from Wilderness Within You, the latest by singer-songwriter Parker Millsap, as well as selections from Heart Is the Hero, the latest by The Wood Brothers.

Wednesday, April 26

Produced by Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, The Chicago Sessions is the new release from country music legend Rodney Crowell. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Weather Report’s Mr. Gone. 

Thursday, April 27

We’ll hear music from Weather Report’s Mr. Gone plus selections from The Wood Brothers’ Heart Is the Hero.

Friday, April 28

We’ll hear selections from Taj Mahal’s latest, Savoy, as well as music by Blues Traveler, Bette Smith, and GA-20.

Saturday, April 29

We celebrate the birthday of Willie Nelson as well as hear music from Grateful Dead, Waylon Jennings, and Townes Van Zandt.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
