Cowboys in the campfire and new music from The Cavves

Monday, April 17

Listen for music from the 1973 debut album by Bily Cobham, Spectrum, as well as selections from Herbie Hancock, Jaco Pastorius, and Weather Report.

Tuesday, April 18

We’ll hear selections from Weather Report’s Mysterious Traveler album as well as new music from Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire, Keo & Them, and Rudy Love & The Encore.

Wednesday, April 19

Listen for selections from Yesterday’s News, the latest by Robert Ellis, plus music from Weather Report’s Heavy Weather album.

Thursday, April 20

Listen for new music from The Cavves, David Lord, and Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire, plus selections from Weather Report’s Black Market LP and from Julian Lage’s Arclight.

Friday, April 21

We’ll hear music from Willie Nelson as well as selections from Blues Traveler’s most recent effort, Traveler’s Blues.

Saturday, April 22

Listen for selections from Mike Keneally’s Wooden Smoke and Jeff Buckley’s (Sketches For) My Sweetheart The Drunk.