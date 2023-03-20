Spring arrives for a work in progress

Monday, March 20

We mark the first day of Spring 2023 with selections from Hot Chip, The Avett Brothers, Jimi Hendrix Experience and more.

Tuesday, March 21

All Fiction is the latest from the post-punk band Pile. We’ll hear music from it as well as selections from Team Tremolo’s Conjured Light LP.

Wednesday, March 22

Traveling Wildfire is the latest release from Dom Flemons, formerly of Carolina Chocolate Drops. We’ll hear selections from that as well as music from Iris Dement’s new LP, Workin’ on a World. Plus: The Cavves and Social Cinema

Thursday, March 23

We’ll hear the brand-new release from Social Cinema, plus selections from Mike Keneally’s The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat, Pile, The Wood Brothers, and more.

Friday, March 24

Listen for selections from Weight of the World by Joe Louis Walker as well as music from Bette Smith’s The Good, The Bad, and The Bette.

Saturday, March 25

When Jeff Buckley drowned in Memphis, Tennessee in 1997 he’d been hard at work on a follow-up to his acclaimed album Grace. Buckley didn’t get to finish the record he was working on but, in 1998, a compilation of material from sessions in both Memphis and New York emerged. Titled Sketches for My Sweetheart The Drunk, the collection hints at what might have been with a series of originals and songs originally recorded or popularized by Genesis and Glen Campbell. We’ll hear music from Sketches for My Sweetheart The Drunk and selections from Mike Keneally’s 2001 album Wooden Smoke.