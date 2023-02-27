© 2023 KMUW
Strange Currency

Psychedelic soul and all your favorite bands

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Monday, February 27

We’ll hear selections from Be Altitude: Respect Yourself by The Staple Singers as well as an epic from The Temptations as heard on the Psychedelic Soul release.

Tuesday, February 28

We’ll preview our March featured artists, The Wood Brothers and Dawes on this episode, including selections from Dawes’ highly-acclaimed 2022 LP, Misadventures of Doomscroller. 

Wednesday, March 1

We’ll hear music from Sunny War and the acclaimed new LP, Anarchist Gospel, plus music from Dawes’ All Your Favorite Bands and Nicole Atkins’ Neptune City release.

Thursday, March 2

Listen for selections from Lake Street Dive’s 2022 EP, Fun Machine: The Sequel, featuring covers of songs from Bonnie Raitt, Carole King, and The Cranberries. We’ll also hear more music from Sunny War’s Anarchist Gospel. 

Friday, March 3

It’s Our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Mute The Charm, the latest album from Tulsa’s Unwed Sailor, plus new singles from Beck, The Wood Brothers, Depeche Mode, Ben Folds, and Indigo de Souza.

Saturday, March 4

We’ll hear more from Mike Keneally’s recent LP, The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat, as well as selections from the latest by Griff Peters, Canyons and Waves. 

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
