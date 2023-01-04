© 2023 KMUW
Strange Currency

Life on Earth and Prom queens

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST
Monday, January 2

Listen for selections from Misadventures of Doomscroller, the 2022 album from Dawes, as well as Wilco’s Cruel Country. 

Tuesday, January 3

We’ll hear selections from Blue Rev, the latest from Canada’s Alvvays, plus music from Hurray For The Riff Raff’s Life on Earth. 

Wednesday, January 4

Listen for music from Frank Zappa’s recent box set Waka/Wazoo, which provides insights into sessions for two of his beloved mid-‘70s releases, Waka/Jawaka and The Grand Wazoo. Plus music from A 1969 performance by the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

Thursday, January 5

We’ll hear selections from And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, the latest from Weyes Blood, as well as selections from Sudan Archives’ Natural Brown Prom Queen. 

Friday, January 6

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, John Cale, and more.

Saturday, January 7

Listen for live music from Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. and Little Feat.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
