Life on Earth and Prom queens

Monday, January 2

Listen for selections from Misadventures of Doomscroller, the 2022 album from Dawes, as well as Wilco’s Cruel Country.

Tuesday, January 3

We’ll hear selections from Blue Rev, the latest from Canada’s Alvvays, plus music from Hurray For The Riff Raff’s Life on Earth.

Wednesday, January 4

Listen for music from Frank Zappa’s recent box set Waka/Wazoo, which provides insights into sessions for two of his beloved mid-‘70s releases, Waka/Jawaka and The Grand Wazoo. Plus music from A 1969 performance by the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

Thursday, January 5

We’ll hear selections from And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, the latest from Weyes Blood, as well as selections from Sudan Archives’ Natural Brown Prom Queen.

Friday, January 6

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, John Cale, and more.

Saturday, January 7

Listen for live music from Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. and Little Feat.