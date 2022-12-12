© 2022 KMUW
Strange Currency

Strange Currency's Best Music of 2022

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published December 12, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST

Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best music of 2022.

  1. sc_square.png
    Tie:
    • Misadventures of Doomscroller—Dawes

    • Kingmaker—Tami Neilson

  2. Outdated Emotion—Delbert McClinton 
  3. Ay!—Lucrecia Dalt 
  4. Weather Alive—Beth Orton 
  5. Teeth Marks—S.G. Goodman
  6. Back On The Road To You—Freedy Johnston 
  7. Elevator—Adrian Belew
  8. The Claudettes Go Out!—The Claudettes  
  9. Plays Planet Caravan—Psychic Temple 
  10. God’s Country—Chat Pile 
  11. Natural Brown Prom Queen—Sudan Archives 
  12. Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You—Big Mountain 
  13. Pompeii—Kate Le Bon 
  14. Ali—Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Touré
  15. Ants Up From There—Black Country, New Road
  16. And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow—Weyes Blood 
  17. Laurel Hell—Mitski 
  18. The Tipping Point—Tears For Fears
  19. Boat Songs—MJ Lenderman
  20. The Name of the Ghost Is Home—Drunken Prayer   
  21. Extreme—Molly Nilsson 
  22. Cruel Country—Wilco 
  23. When The Wind Forgets Your Name—Built To Spill 
  24. Se Ve Desde Aqui—Mabe Fratti 
  25. Shufflemania!—Robyn Hitchcock 
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
