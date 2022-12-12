Strange Currency's Best Music of 2022
Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best music of 2022.
- Misadventures of Doomscroller—Dawes
Kingmaker—Tami Neilson
- Outdated Emotion—Delbert McClinton
- Ay!—Lucrecia Dalt
- Weather Alive—Beth Orton
- Teeth Marks—S.G. Goodman
- Back On The Road To You—Freedy Johnston
- Elevator—Adrian Belew
- The Claudettes Go Out!—The Claudettes
- Plays Planet Caravan—Psychic Temple
- God’s Country—Chat Pile
- Natural Brown Prom Queen—Sudan Archives
- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You—Big Mountain
- Pompeii—Kate Le Bon
- Ali—Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Touré
- Ants Up From There—Black Country, New Road
- And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow—Weyes Blood
- Laurel Hell—Mitski
- The Tipping Point—Tears For Fears
- Boat Songs—MJ Lenderman
- The Name of the Ghost Is Home—Drunken Prayer
- Extreme—Molly Nilsson
- Cruel Country—Wilco
- When The Wind Forgets Your Name—Built To Spill
- Se Ve Desde Aqui—Mabe Fratti
- Shufflemania!—Robyn Hitchcock