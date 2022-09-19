Everywhere You’ve Been, Everywhere You’re Going

Monday, September 19

Teeth Marks is the new album from Kentucky-based singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from King’s X’s Three Sides of One, the trio’s first LP in nearly two decades.

Tuesday, September 20

Listen for music from the self-titled debut album by The Modern Lovers as well as selections from The Sunset Tree by The Mountain Goats.

Wednesday, September 21

Listen for music from Back on the Road to You, the first album from Freedy Johnston in nearly a decade plus songs from Everywhere You’ve Been by Steve Almaas.

Thursday, September 22

We mark the first day of autumn with selections from Drive-By Truckers, The Doors, Freedy Johnston, and more.

Friday, September 23

Listen for new music from Buddy Guy.

Saturday, September 24

Listen for featured music from The Embarrassment, Freedy Johnston, and The Mountain Goats.