Bleed Out For Faith Hope Love

Monday, August 29

Listen for music from Belief in Habits, the latest from Vehicles, plus selections from Lou Reed, Bob Dylan, and more.

Tuesday, August 30

We’ll hear new music from Kansas native Freedy Johnston, plus selections from Infamous String Dusters, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Dawes.

Wednesday, August 31

We have music from Fishbone’s The Reality of My Surroundings and King’s X’s Faith Hope Love on this episode.

Thursday, September 1

Listen for music from Heyday: 1979-1983, the almost career-spanning compilation from The Embarrassment as well as music from R.E.M., Jason Isbell, and Tami Neilson.

Friday, September 2

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Todd Rundgren with Adrian Belew, Freedy Johnston, Todd Snider and more. Plus: Bleed Out is the latest Mountain Goats release, we’ll hear music from that as well as the latest from King’s X, Three Sides of One.

Saturday, September 3

Hear a recent interview with music legend Steve Vai about his new album, Inviolate, his work as an orchestral composer, and his love of West Side Story. Listen for music from Vai as a solo artist and from his time with Frank Zappa.