Music for Tremblers and Doomscrollers

Monday, July 18

Tremblers and Goggles By Rank is the latest album from Ohio’s Guided By Voices and the second from the celebrated band issued in 2022. We’ll hear music from that album as well as selections from Tami Neilson’s Sassafrass!

Tuesday, July 19

We’ll hear music from John Moreland’s new album, Birds in the Ceiling, as well as music from Wilco’s Cruel Country.

Wednesday, July 20

Tedeschi Trucks Band will issue four albums in 2022. We’ll hear from the first two of those, I Am The Moon I: Crescent and I Am The Moon II: Ascension. Plus new music from Dawes, King’s X, and Spanish For 100.

Thursday, July 21

Friday, July 22

Listen for selections from Black Music For White People by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins as well as selections from Tony Joe White’s Tony Joe.

Saturday, July 23

In 1972, the Grateful Dead made its first trek to Europe. It was also the last time that the band took to the road with original keyboardist and vocalist Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, who died early the following year. The results of that tour were first heard on the album Europe ’72, now available in a fiftieth anniversary edition. We’ll hear selections from that as well as live music from the Dead’s Bob Weir and Jerry Garcia.