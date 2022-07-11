Sqonk, Bonk and Doomscroll

Monday, July 11

Listen for music from Live In Loveland, the 2022 Record Store Day release from Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio as well as selections from Fantastic Negrito’s White Jesus Black Problems.

Tuesday, July 12

Misadventures of Doomscroller is the upcoming release by Dawes. We’ll hear selections from it on this episode of the show as well as selections from Mavis Staples’ You Are Not Alone.

Wednesday, July 13

Tremblers and Goggles By Rank is the second album of 2022 from Ohio’s Guided By Voices. Founded by former star athlete and elementary school teacher Robert Pollard in the early 1980s, the Dayton-formed group now boasts over 100 releases in its discography. Listen for selections from this latest as well as music from Wilco’s Summerteeth.

Thursday, July 14

We mark Bastille Day with selections from Rush, Black Crowes, St. Vincent, and M83.

Friday, July 15

We’ll hear selections from Moreland & Arbuckle’s 1861 plus music from Terry Quiett’s One Shot.

Saturday, July 16

Later in 2022 former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett will release Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out and More. It features the musician perform that 1977 live album in its entirety. We’ll also hear music from the original Seconds Out release, which was Hackett’s final with Genesis, plus music from Absent Lovers, the final performance of the early ‘80s version of King Crimson, captured in Montreal.

