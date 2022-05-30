Combat Country

Monday, May 30

We’ll hear music from Robert Finley’s Sharecropper’s Son as well as music from Gov’t Mule’s Heavy Load Blues.

Tuesday, May 31

We close out our May feature with music from Delbert McClinton’s Outdated Emotion and The Black Keys’ Delta Kream.

Wednesday, June 1

Listen for selections from Chastity Brown’s Sing To The Walls and music from Sage Motel, the latest by Monophonics.

Thursday, June 2

The Clash’s Combat Rock was released 40 years. We’ll hear music from that newly-reissued album as well as selections from John Regen’s Stop Time and Bruce Hornsby’s ‘Flicted. Plus: Joe Jackson, Ann Peebles and Mavis Staples with Levon Helm.

Friday, June 3

We’ll hear music from Wilco’s latest, Cruel Country, plus selections from Lyle Lovett’s first album in 10 years, 12th of June.

Saturday, June 4

We mark the birthday of musician Reeves Gabrels. Currently a member of The Cure, the New York-based guitarist has also recorded with the Rolling Stones, Public Enemy, and David Tronzo. He was a founding member of Tin Machine with David Bowie and collaborated with Bowie on a series of albums throughout the 1990s. We’ll hear music from Gabrels with both Bowie and The Cure as well as selections from Chastity Brown, Muddy Waters, Syl Johnson, the Rolling Stones, and Lizzie and The Makers.