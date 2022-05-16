© 2022 KMUW
Strange Currency

Neon Therapy

Published May 16, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT
Monday, May 16

Listen for selections from MJ Lenderman’s Boat Songs as well as music from Faye Webster’s Car Therapy Sessions.

Tuesday, May 17

True North is the latest album from Caroline Spence. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Joshua Hedley’s Neon Blue. 

Wednesday, May 18

We’ll hear new music from Wilco as well as songs from Bonnie Raitt, Adrian Belew and DL Rossi.

Thursday, May 19

Remote Transmissions Vol.1 is the latest from Band of Heathens, we’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Lyle Lovett’s 12th of June.

Friday, May 20

Listen for music from Mercy Me, the latest by Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, as well as music from James Blood Ulmer.

Saturday, May 21

Listen for music from Live At El Mocambo from the Rolling Stones plus selections from Gov’t Mule’s Heavy Load Blues.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
