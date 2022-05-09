Ain’t Superstitious
Monday, May 9
Listen for selections from Dear Onda Wahl, the latest from Lizzie and the Makers, as well as music from Live In Loveland, the recent Record Store Day release from the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio.
Tuesday, May 10
We’ll hear music from A Beautiful Time, the latest from Willie Nelson, as well as selections from Delbert McClinton’s latest, Outdated Emotion.
Wednesday, May 11
Listen for selections from Delbert McClinton’s Live From Austin as well as music from Delta Kream, the 2020 album from The Black Keys.
Thursday, May 12
We’ll hear music from Get On Board, the new release from Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder as well as music from Bonnie Raitt’s Just Like That.
Friday, May 13
It’s Friday The 13th, so we’ll hear selections about all manners of luck, superstitions and the like with music from Frank Zappa, J. Geils Band, Grand Funk Railroad, and much more.
Saturday, May 14
Listen for selections from Delbert McClinton’s Outdated Emotion as well as music from Remote Transmissions, Vol.1, the latest by The Band of Heathens.