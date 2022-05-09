Ain’t Superstitious

Monday, May 9

Listen for selections from Dear Onda Wahl, the latest from Lizzie and the Makers, as well as music from Live In Loveland, the recent Record Store Day release from the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio.

Tuesday, May 10

We’ll hear music from A Beautiful Time, the latest from Willie Nelson, as well as selections from Delbert McClinton’s latest, Outdated Emotion.

Wednesday, May 11

Listen for selections from Delbert McClinton’s Live From Austin as well as music from Delta Kream, the 2020 album from The Black Keys.

Thursday, May 12

We’ll hear music from Get On Board, the new release from Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder as well as music from Bonnie Raitt’s Just Like That.

Friday, May 13

It’s Friday The 13th, so we’ll hear selections about all manners of luck, superstitions and the like with music from Frank Zappa, J. Geils Band, Grand Funk Railroad, and much more.

Saturday, May 14

Listen for selections from Delbert McClinton’s Outdated Emotion as well as music from Remote Transmissions, Vol.1, the latest by The Band of Heathens.