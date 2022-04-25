In The Wild Twilight

Monday, April 25

Terror Twilight was the final album from indie rock band Pavement. The record has just been reissued in deluxe form as Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal. We’ll hear selections from that as well as Superchunk’s Wild Loneliness.

Tuesday, April 26

We’ll hear a brand-new duet from Willie Nelson and Canadian-born singer-songwriter Tami Neilson which will appear on her upcoming release, Kingmaker. Plus music from Johnny Winter’s Still Alive and Well.

Wednesday, April 27

Listen for new music from Band of Heathens, Kevin Morby, The Deslondes, and Guided By Voices.

Thursday, April 28

(watch my moves) is the latest from Kurt Vile; we’ll hear music from it as well as selections from Delta Kream by The Black Keys.

Friday, April 29

We mark the birthday of music legend Willie Nelson with some music from his work as a solo artist as well as hearing collaborations with B.B. King, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Asleep At The Wheel.

Saturday, April 30

We’ll hear selections from Live In Colorado by Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. plus music from the Grateful Dead and the Dead’s late guitarist and vocalist, Jerry Garcia.