Electric Cowboys, Vulture Princes And This Life

Monday, April 11

Electric Cowboy: Born In Carolina Mud is the latest release from Boulevards; we’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Tell Me That It’s Over from Wallows.

Tuesday, April 12

Listen for selections from Arooj Aftab’s 2021 album Vulture Prince as well as music from Willie Nelson, Talking Heads, and Bonnie Raitt.

Wednesday, April 13

Known for her work in the areas of jazz and pop Norah Jones has also recorded with the country band The Little Willies. We’ll hear from the group’s 2012 release For The Good Times on this episode plus selections from Wilco, Bob Dylan, and Bonnie Raitt.

Thursday, April 14

Listen for music from This Life, the latest by Curtis Stigers, as well as selections from Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer’s Not Dark Yet.

Friday, April 15

Listen for music from Forever On My Mind by Son House as well as selections from Gov’t Mule’s Heavy Load Blues.

Saturday, April 16

Listen for music from Bonnie Raitt, John Hiatt, Willie Nelson, Curtis Stigers, and more.