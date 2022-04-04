Heavy Gold

Monday, April 4

We’ll hear selections from Waitin’ For Columbus by Little Feat as well as music from Willie Nelson’s Stardust.

Tuesday, April 5

Starting in the late 1980s, Bonnie Raitt experienced a career renaissance while working with producer Don Was. We’ll hear from one of her most popular recordings during that time, Luck of Draw, as well as selections from Spencer Cullum and his 2020 album, Spencer Cullum’s Coin Collection.

Wednesday, April 6

Keith Richards has just reissued his second solo album, Main Offender. The new set features live recordings from 1992. We’ll hear some of that music as well as selections from Kurt Vile’s (watch my moves).

Thursday, April 7

Gold is the new release from Alabaster Deplume. Listen for music from that as well as selections from the deluxe edition of Gov’t Mule’s 2021 LP Heavy Load Blues.

Friday, April 8

Get On Board: The Songs Of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee is the latest from Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder, we’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Son House’s Forever On My Mind.

Saturday, April 9

Remote Transmissions, Vol.1 is the new release from The Band of Heathens. Listen for music from it as well as selections from External Combustion from Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs.