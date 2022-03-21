Shotguns, Dirt & Time

Monday, March 21

In the early 1970s, Willie Nelson briefly signed with Atlantic Records. Though the label had long had success with soul, rock and jazz artists, it had had little success with country artists. In the end, Nelson’s time with the imprint was short. His albums for Atlantic didn’t land him the major success many were predicting. We’ll hear from his 1973 release for the company, Shotgun Willie, on this episode of the show as well as selections from Lucinda Williams, Bonnie Raitt, and Emmylou Harris.

Tuesday, March 22

Listen for music from Indigo De Souza’s album Any Shape You Take, plus selections from Snail Mail’s acclaimed 2021 effort Valentine.

Wednesday, March 23

Let Me Do One More is the latest full-length release from Illuminati Hotties. Listen for selections from that as well as songs by Australian musician Courtney Barnett’s album from last year, Things Take Time, Take Time.

Thursday, March 24

Listen for music from Australia’s King Gizzard & The Lizzard Wizard’s latest, "The Dripping Tap", plus music from Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio’s 2022 album Cold As Weiss.

Friday, March 15

When the band Little Feat stepped into a radio studio in 1974 the group probably wasn’t expecting that the performance would result in a widely-bootlegged audio recording. That release, Electrif Lycanthrope captures the band at the height of its early powers and displays Little Feat’s incomparable musicianship and sense of humor. The album finally saw official release for Record Store Day in 2021. We’ll hear music from it as well as selections from Harlis Sweetwater’s Diesel Dirt & Spit EP.

Saturday, March 26

Listen for music from Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio’s Cold As Weiss as well as selections from Jimmy Smith’s Hobo Flats release.