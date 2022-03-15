© 2022 KMUW
Strange Currency

The Tipping Point

Published March 15, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT
Monday, March 14

We’ll hear selections from Genesis’ Abacab album as well as music from The Police’s Synchronicity.

Tuesday, March 15

Lucifer on the Sofa is the latest from Spoon. Listen for music from that release as well as songs from For The Sake of Bethel Woods, the new release from Midlake.

Wednesday, March 16

The Tipping Point is the first album of new material from Tears For Fears in 18 years. Listen for selections from it as well as music from Bonnie Raitt, Mitski, and Japanese Breakfast.

Thursday, March 17

We’ll hear selections from Patty Griffin’s 1000 Kisses as well as music from John Prine, Indigo Girls and more.

Friday, March 18

Listen for music from Muddy Waters with and without the Rolling Stones plus Rory Gallagher, Nina Simone, and Robert Finley.

Saturday, March 19

We anticipate the arrival of Spring with selections from Cassandra Jenkins, Led Zeppelin, Bob Mould and more.

