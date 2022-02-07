T.O.N.T.O. And Friends

Monday, February 7

Listen for selections from Tasha’s Tell Me What You Miss The Most as well as music from Shannon Lay’s 2021 album Geist.

Tuesday, February 8

Listen for featured music from Jeff Parker as well as Etta James.

Wednesday, February 9

In early 2021, Canadian multi-instrument Robin Hatch traveled to the National Gallery in Calgary to record material on T.O.N.T.O., the world’s largest analogue synthesizer. The instrument was used on a series of recordings in the 1970s, perhaps most famously on a series of recordings from Stevie Wonder. We’ll hear from Hatch’s latest, T.O.N.T.O., as well as from Wonder’s 1972 album Music Of My Mind.

Thursday, February 10

We’ll hear music from Forfolks, the latest by Jeff Parker, as well as selections from Burnin’ Down The House from Etta James & The Roots Band.

Friday, February 11

We’ll hear music from Etta James, Custis Salgado, and Bettye LaVette.

Saturday, February 12

Listen for music from Hearts Town by The War and Treaty as well as selections from The Dreamer by Etta James.