© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sc_square.png
Strange Currency

T.O.N.T.O. And Friends

Published February 7, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST
strange_currency.png

Monday, February 7

Listen for selections from Tasha’s Tell Me What You Miss The Most as well as music from Shannon Lay’s 2021 album Geist.

Tuesday, February 8

Listen for featured music from Jeff Parker as well as Etta James.

Wednesday, February 9

In early 2021, Canadian multi-instrument Robin Hatch traveled to the National Gallery in Calgary to record material on T.O.N.T.O., the world’s largest analogue synthesizer. The instrument was used on a series of recordings in the 1970s, perhaps most famously on a series of recordings from Stevie Wonder. We’ll hear from Hatch’s latest, T.O.N.T.O., as well as from Wonder’s 1972 album Music Of My Mind.

Thursday, February 10

We’ll hear music from Forfolks, the latest by Jeff Parker, as well as selections from Burnin’ Down The House from Etta James & The Roots Band.

Friday, February 11

We’ll hear music from Etta James, Custis Salgado, and Bettye LaVette.

Saturday, February 12

Listen for music from Hearts Town by The War and Treaty as well as selections from The Dreamer by Etta James.

Tags

Strange Currencymusic
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin