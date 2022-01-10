© 2022 KMUW
Yes We Can Can

Published January 10, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST
Monday, January 10

We’ll remember some of the musicians we lost in 2021, including UB40’s Astro, Cabaret Voltaire’s Richard H. Kirk, Dr. Lonnie Smith, and guitarist Pat Martino. We’ll also hear music from The Human League, Grace Jones, Peter Tosh, and more.

Tuesday, January 11

We continue our Best of 2021 feature with music from Cassandra Jenkins’ album An Overview on Phenomenal Nature and some releases that didn’t make our Best Of list but could have, including Guatemalan musician Mabe Fratti’s Será que ahora podremos entenderno. (“It will be that now we can understand.”) 

Wednesday, January 12

From Dreams To Dust is the 2021 album by The Felice Brothers. Listen for selections from that as well as music by Heartless Bastards, Fruit Bats, and Hiss Golden Messenger.

Thursday, January 13

We’ll hear music from Ten Songs Of Worship and Praise For Our Tumultuous Times by St. Lenox and music from Katy Kirby’s Cool Dry Place. 

Friday, January 14

We mark the birthday of legendary songwriter, producer, and musician Allen Toussaint with selections from Dr. John, The Meters, and more.

Saturday, January 15

We remember more of the musicians that we lost in 2021, including Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts and Moody Blues co-founder Graeme Edge as well as singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
