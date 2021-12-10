© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sc_square.png
Strange Currency

Strange Currency's Best Archival/Reissues of 2021

Published December 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST

Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best archival releases and reissues of 2021.

  1. sc_square.png
    Let It Be—The Beatles
  2. Sorry, Ma Forgot To Take Out The Trash—The Replacements
  3. Stage Fright—The Band
  4. If I Could Only Remember My Name—David Crosby
  5. The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts
  6. Another Side—Leo Nocentelli
  7. A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle—John Coltrane
  8. Degrees of Freedom—“Blue” Gene Tyranny
  9. Tattoo You—Rolling Stones
  10. Rhythm & Paranoia: The Best of the Bush Tetras—Bush Tetras

Tags

Strange CurrencyBest Music of 2021music
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin