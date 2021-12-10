Strange Currency's Best Archival/Reissues of 2021
Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best archival releases and reissues of 2021.
- Sorry, Ma Forgot To Take Out The Trash—The Replacements
- Stage Fright—The Band
- If I Could Only Remember My Name—David Crosby
- The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts
- Another Side—Leo Nocentelli
- A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle—John Coltrane
- Degrees of Freedom—“Blue” Gene Tyranny
- Tattoo You—Rolling Stones
- Rhythm & Paranoia: The Best of the Bush Tetras—Bush Tetras